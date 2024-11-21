Mavs star Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain and will be re-evaluated in a week

Sports

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 4:22PM

DALLAS — Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain that will sideline the Dallas Mavericks star on a three-game road trip starting Friday night in Denver.

The Mavericks said Thursday their five-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in a week. The defending Western Conference champions also visit Miami and Atlanta on the trip, and the timeline for Doncic suggests he will miss a home game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday as well.

Doncic said he started feeling discomfort in the wrist in the first quarter of a 132-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The five-time All-Star had missed the previous game against Oklahoma City with a right knee contusion. That was the first game Doncic missed this season.

Doncic is tied for eighth in the NBA in scoring at 28.1 points per game as part of a star-studded backcourt that includes Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game.

