Milwaukee Bucks (32-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (26-22, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Dallas Mavericks in non-conference play.

The Mavericks are 14-12 in home games. Dallas has a 13-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 11-11 on the road. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.8% from deep. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Mavericks give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 132-125 on Nov. 19, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 40 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 24.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.9 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Lillard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 117.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: day to day (thumb), Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (wrist), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Dereck Lively II: day to day (nose).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.