Mauricio Pochettino hired to succeed Gregg Berhalter as US men's national team coach

''The one thing that I found a little funny was the statement that we were going to get a guy that basically wins everything,'' said former U.S. goalkeeper Kasey Keller, now an ESPN analyst. ''It's not like Pochettino has Jose Mourinho's track record, but he's obviously had a good level of success, particularly at places like Southampton, Tottenham, places that didn't have the largest budget to go buy all the greatest players they ever wanted.