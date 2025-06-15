Mauricio Dubón's walk-off single lifts Astros over Twins 2-1, sweep 3-game series

HOUSTON — Victor Caratini tied it with a sacrifice fly in the ninth and Mauricio Dubón hit a walk-off single in the 10th on Sunday to help the Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 to sweep the three-game series.
Jake Meyers started at second base in the 10th and scored on Dubón's two-out single to left field.
Astros starter Brandon Walter gave up a run on six hits with nine strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings. Shawn Dubin, Bennett Sousa and Josh Hader (4-0) combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Walter has allowed three earned runs across 17 2/3 innings in three starts this season.
Minnesota's Brooks Lee led off the third inning with a home run.
Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh but Caratini grounded into a 4-6-3 double play before Meyers grounded out.
Cole Sands (3-3) took the loss.
