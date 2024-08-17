Maurice Williams, writer and lead singer of ‘Stay,' dead at 86

Williams' career was otherwise more a story of disappointments. He wrote another falsetto showcase, ''Little Darlin,'' and recorded it in 1957 with the Gladiolas. But the song instead became a hit for a white group, the Diamonds. In 1965, Williams and the Zodiacs cut a promising ballad, "May I." But their label, Vee-Jay, went bankrupt just as the song was coming out and "May I" was later a hit for another white group, Bill Deal & the Rhondels.