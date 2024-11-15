Sports

Matvei Michkov scores in OT, the Flyers rally to beat the Senators 5-4

Matvei Michkov scored from a sharp angle at the side the goal at 4:05 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 15, 2024 at 3:24AM

OTTAWA, Ontario — Matvei Michkov scored from a sharp angle at the side the goal at 4:05 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink tied it for Philadelphia midway through the third period with goals in a 2:03 span. Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored. Ivan Fedotov made 33 saves.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa, coming off road victories over Boston and Toronto. Linus Ullmark made 14 saves.

Takeaways

Flyers: The Flyers won after allowing two power-play goals.

Senators: The Senators have outshot their opponents 111-62 over their last three games.

Key moment

Brink's third-period goal on a drive to the net tied it with 7:15 left in the third.

Key stat

The Senators scored on two of their six power plays and are 16 for 54 on the season.

Up next

The Flyers host Buffalo on Saturday night to open a five-game homestand. The Senators are at Carolina on Saturday night.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Kaprizov leads Wild to 3-0 win over Canadiens with assist and empty-net goal

Kirill Kaprizov had an empty-net goal and an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Thursday night.

Sports

Messi, Vinicius have frustrating nights as Argentina loses and Brazil draws in World Cup qualifying

Sports

Sale, Crochet win Comeback Players of Year, Clase, Helsley top relievers and Ohtani best DH