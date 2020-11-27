HARRISONBURG, Va. — J.J. Matthews scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Norfolk State to an 83-73 win over James Madison on Friday.
Matthews converted 12 of 14 foul shots, had two steals and two blocks for the Spartans (1-0).
Devante Carter added 17 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State, Kashaun Hicks added 13 points, all in the second half. Tyrese Jenkins had 11 points. Hicks and Daryl Anderson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Norfolk State the lead for good, 70-67, with three minutes left.
Matt Lewis scored 27 points for the Dukes (1-1), hitting four shots from distance and going 13-for-14 at the line. Vado Morse added 16 points. Justin Amadi and Julien Wooden each had 10 points.
Matthews with 18, Norfolk State powers past James Madison
