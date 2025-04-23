Matthew Tkachuk strikes quickly for Panthers in Game 1 victory over the Lightning

Matthew Tkachuk was back for the first time in more than two months.
He was not rusty. And the Florida Panthers rolled in their playoff opener.
Playing for the first time in more than two months after dealing with a lower-body injury, Tkachuk scored two second-period goals in his return game for the Panthers in their Eastern Conference first-round series opener at Tampa Bay. Florida went on to win 6-2, the outcome never in doubt after that second-period flurry by the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
Tkachuk finished with two goals and an assist, the fifth three-point game of his playoff career.
''It was a long two months away,'' Tkachuk said in a televised postgame interview. ''You miss everything, but you just miss competing, on the ice, in the locker room with the guys, just going through it all. I missed that the most. It's so, so nice to be back out there with them.''
His two goals were both power-play tallies, the first putting Florida up 4-1 — the second goal for the Panthers in a 14-second span that blew the game open — and the next one pushing the lead to 5-1 midway through the second period.
It was just like old times: Tkachuk got twisted up with Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel — someone he fought during the 4 Nations Face-off tournament — after one whistle, took the game's first penalty on a roughing call (leading to Tampa Bay's first goal), then made sure his name was all over the scoresheet.
Florida coach Paul Maurice, in a televised in-game interview with ESPN, said he was comfortable with what he was seeing from Tkachuk in his first game back and expected him to ''be the difference-maker'' for the Panthers.