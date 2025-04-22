Matthew Stafford is happy with his restructured Rams contract after he considered finding a new home

LOS ANGELES — After a second offseason of financial discontent, Matthew Stafford is glad to be back at work with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback attended the start of the Rams' voluntary offseason workout program Monday several weeks after getting a substantial raise on the contract extension he received three years ago when the Rams won it all. Stafford got a restructured deal for the second straight offseason after challenging the Rams for better terms.
The 37-year-old Stafford didn't go into many details about the standoff, which was much shorter this season after it stretched up to the start of training camp in 2024. The quarterback also acknowledged he did ''due diligence'' on potential landing spots in a trade before the Rams gave him what he wanted.
''There's so many positive things about our organization, about our team," Stafford said. "Never really wanted to leave, so just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back, and hopefully we can move forward and have a great season.''
Stafford, who began his career with 12 years in Detroit, will play his fifth season in Los Angeles after strongly considering the possibility of starting over elsewhere.
The sides have gently downplayed the seriousness of their negotiations, with coach Sean McVay saying that he never seriously thought Stafford would leave. But Stafford definitely thought about it: His agent got permission from the Rams to gauge the quarterback's potential value in a trade, and Stafford was quickly linked to theoretical deals with the Raiders and Giants.
''I think anytime those kind of things come up, you're obviously doing due diligence and looking around,'' Stafford said. ''You obviously poke your head around and see what's going on. Obviously, wanting to be back with the Rams was my No. 1 priority, so I'm glad it worked out and I don't have to worry about it.''
Heading into his 17th NFL season, Stafford has made it clear he will decide his future on a year-to-year basis from here on out, and the Rams seem content with that — for 2025, at least.