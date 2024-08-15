LOS ANGELES — Matthew Perry's live-in assistant injected 'Friends' actor with ketamine the day he died, prosecutors say.
Wires
Matthew Perry's live-in assistant injected 'Friends' actor with ketamine the day he died, prosecutors say
Matthew Perry's live-in assistant injected 'Friends' actor with ketamine the day he died, prosecutors say.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 15, 2024 at 5:33PM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
A man suspected in nearly two dozen killings in Peru has been arrested by US immigration authorities in New York
A man suspected in nearly two dozen killings in Peru has been arrested by US immigration authorities in New York.