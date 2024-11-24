Jannik Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands for its second consecutive Davis Cup title

Sinner's ascension is one of the year's biggest stories in tennis. He went 73-6 with eight singles titles in 2024, with his first two Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. The latter came shortly after he was cleared of wrongdoing in a doping case connected to two positive tests for steroids in March; the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal of that ruling is still pending.