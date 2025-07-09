Mattel introduces its first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes

This new doll ''enables more children to see themselves reflected in Barbie,'' Mattel wrote Tuesday, and is part of the company's wider Fashionistas line committed to inclusivity. The line features Barbies with various skin tones, hair colors and textures, disabilities, body types and more. Previously-introduced Fashionistas include a Ken doll with a prosthetic leg and a Barbie with hearing aids. Mattel also introduced its first doll with Down syndrome in 2023.