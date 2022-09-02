The St. Paul Saints used a nine-run fourth inning, an eight-run eighth and a five-hit, six-RBI game by designated hitter Matt Wallner to crush Omaha 18-6 at CHS Field on Thursday night.
The Saints (60-63) pounded out 19 hits, and with an eighth-inning triple, Wallner became the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. Nash Knight and Elliot Soto each collected three hits for the Saints.
Former Twins starter Randy Dobnak pitched 1⅓ innings of relief, giving up one run and one hit, but issuing four walks.
