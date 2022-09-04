Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Matt Wallner went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Chris Williams hit his 26th minor league homer this season and the Saints beat Omaha 9-4 on Saturday night at CHS Field.

Cole Sturgeon also had three hits for the Saints. David Banuelos added a two-run single in the seventh inning.

Jordan Balazovic struck out six in four innings of work, giving up a run on four hits and two walks. Winner Dereck Rodriguez gave up three runs in 3⅔ innings, and Michael Feliz earned the save after recording the final four outs.

Twins righthander Josh Winder will make his second rehab appearance in Sunday's series finale.