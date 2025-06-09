Matt Vogt once chose dentistry over golf. Back home at the US Open, he's learned he didn't have to

PITTSBURGH — Matt Vogt was always going to be at the U.S. Open this week. The man who likes to plan had it all planned out.
He and his wife, Hilary, and their 15-month-old daughter, Charlotte, and their dogs would make the nearly six-hour drive from the Indianapolis suburbs and then crash at his mom's house in Cranberry, about 20 minutes from Oakmont.
At some point, the 34-year-old knew he'd make it out to the course where he spent five-ish years caddying, a job whose perks included the opportunity to put a tee in the ground on Monday nights, something he admits now he didn't do nearly often enough.
And the day after this year's Open ended, Vogt would find himself back in the main office of the dental practice he opened in 2018.
That last part is still part of the plan, by the way.
It's everything else about this trip that's changed.
Three rounds of exquisitely steady golf — the kind Vogt found so elusive as a ''hot-headed'' 20-year-old that he left his college team to focus on his other passion instead — will do that.
So yes, Vogt will be at Oakmont this week after qualifying for the 125th edition of the national championship. In essentially his hometown, on a course that certainly feels like home on Father's Day weekend, just two months after losing his father and biggest supporter, Jim, to colon cancer.