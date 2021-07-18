Matt Shoemaker pitched five shutout innings and Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer as the St. Paul Saints beat the Columbus Clippers 8-0 on Saturday night at CHS Field.
BOXSCORE: Saints 8, Columbus 0
Shoemaker, who was designated for assignment by the Twins on July 1, gave up only two hits in his second appearance for the Saints. He struck out three but was wild, walking four and hitting one batter. He had a 3-8 record with an 8.06 ERA with the Twins this season.
Jovani Moran followed Shoemaker with 2⅔ solid innings; he struck out five.
Rooker's home run was his 19th, which leads Triple A East, and he is also among the top three in RBI with 47. Mark Contreras hit a solo shot.
News Services
