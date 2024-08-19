MELBOURNE, Australia — After winning three medals racing for Australia at the Paris Olympics, track cyclist Matt Richardson is switching teams eight days later to ride for Britain.
Matt Richardson was a Paris Olympics track cycling star for Australia and now will race for Britain
By The Associated Press
Richardson's unexpected change of eligibility to the country of his birth was approved by the International Cycling Union, the Australian cycling federation said Monday.
''The announcement of Matt's switch is disappointing and came as a surprise,'' the federation's performance manager, Jesse Korf, said in a statement.
The 25-year-old Richardson won his third medal in the Olympic velodrome — a silver in men's keirin — on Aug. 11 just hours before the closing ceremony.
He also won a silver in sprint and a bronze in team sprint, and is a five-time world championships medalist for Australia. He moved there at the age of nine, the Australia cycling body said.
''We also understand that the desire to compete for a country one was born in can bring forth strong emotions,'' Korf said.
Richardson, who was born in England, said the switch to ride for Britain was ''not something I decided on quickly or easily.''
''I deeply respect Australia and the Australian cycling team, and it will always be a part of who I am,'' he said in the statement published by his now former federation.
The British cycling federation posted a message ''Welcome to the team, Matt'' on social media.
