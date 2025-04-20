Matt Olson and Drake Baldwin hit 2-run homers as Braves beat Twins 6-2 to complete a 3-game sweep

Atlanta RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55) is scheduled to start when the Braves open a three-game series against RHP Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43) and St. Louis on Monday night. The Twins are off on Monday and open a home series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Manager Rocco Baldelli left open the possibility RHP Pablo López (strained right hamstring) could come off the 15-day injured list and join the rotation this week following his ''solid outing'' for Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. ''We will sit down and assess what the rotation looks like this week,'' Baldelli said before the game.