Matt Mervis hits a 3-run homer as the Marlins beat the Nationals 11-4

MIAMI — Matt Mervis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Sunday in the rubber game of the weekend set.
Miami manager Clayton McCullough sent Mervis up to hit for Jonah Bride with two outs and two on. Mervis drove a fastball from Jorge López deep to center for his fifth homer this season.
Kyle Stowers hit a two-run double as the Marlins pulled away with four runs in the eighth.
Stowers and Eric Wagaman each had three of Miami's 14 hits. Ronny Henriquez (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
Jacob Young had two hits and drove in a run for Washington, which lost for the third time in four games. Paul DeJong and Alex Call each had an RBI single.
Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (1-2) was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked three.
Cole Henry, a 27-year-old right-hander, made his major league debut for Washington and struck out two while allowing a hit in a scoreless ninth. Henry was selected on the second round of the 2020 amateur draft and signed for a $2 million bonus. He was slowed by thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2022.
The Marlins took a 4-3 lead on Liam Hicks' sacrifice fly in the sixth.