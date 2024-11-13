Matt Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he could now lead

Federal investigators scrutinized a trip that Gaetz took to the Bahamas with a group of women and a doctor who donated to his campaign, and whether the women were paid or received gifts to have sex with the men, according to people familiar with the matter who were not allowed to publicly discuss the investigation. Prosecutors also investigated whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, and scrutinized Gaetz's connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored, the people have said.