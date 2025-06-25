Matt Freese, having displaced Matt Turner as US goalkeeper, not yet looking toward World Cup

Having displaced Matt Turner as the starting U.S. goalkeeper for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Matt Freese isn't contemplating starting the Americans' World Cup opener next June.
''It's not at the forefront of my mind,'' he said Wednesday. ''What I'm focused on is each new game is another opportunity, and we have a big game coming up this weekend that we're focused on.''
Going into Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica, the 26-year-old Freese had started all three group stage matches.
'It's a tournament that provides the opportunity to have this goalkeeper fighting for a position with Matt Turner in the future, but to check that out he needs to play," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the tournament-opening win over Trinidad and Tobago. ''We already know that Matt Turner can handle the pressure in a Gold Cup and in a World Cup. His quality is not in question. But after a hard year without play, I thought it was important for him to provide leadership from bench, always ready to play.''
American goalkeeping hasn't been this worrisome since the 1980s. Tony Meola (1990 and 1994 World Cups), Kasey Keller (1998 and 2006), Brad Friedel (2002) and Tim Howard (2010 and 2014) all gained renown, but Turner and Zack Steffen failed to get regular top tier playing time in Europe after leaving Major League Soccer.
Turner who turned 31 Tuesday, became the No. 1 U.S. goalkeeper ahead of the 2022 World Cup and had started 14 consecutive competitive matches for the U.S. and 23 of 24 before the Gold Cup.
Freese attended a joint senior/under-23 U.S. training camp in January 2021, then didn't return to the national team until January 2025.
He made his U.S. debut in a 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey on June 7, sat while Turner started in a 4-0 exhibition loss to Switzerland three days later and then was in goal for three Gold Cup wins: 5-0 over T&T, 1-0 against Saudi Arabia and 2-1 over Haiti. Freese's mis-hit of a clearing attempt led to Haiti's tying goal.