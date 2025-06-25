Matt Freese, having displaced Matt Turner as US goalkeeper, not yet looking toward World Cup

'It's a tournament that provides the opportunity to have this goalkeeper fighting for a position with Matt Turner in the future, but to check that out he needs to play," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the tournament-opening win over Trinidad and Tobago. ''We already know that Matt Turner can handle the pressure in a Gold Cup and in a World Cup. His quality is not in question. But after a hard year without play, I thought it was important for him to provide leadership from bench, always ready to play.''