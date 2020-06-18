Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been away from the Twin Cities, training in Calgary while waiting to see if the NHL season will resume, but he’s still making an impact on the community.

Dumba launched a fundraiser Thursday to support the Lake Street Council and their initiative to rebuild Lake Street and will match donations up to $100,000.

“Change isn't supposed to be comfortable," Dumba said in a video posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon. "I wish I could be back with you guys helping support the cause and cleaning up the aftermath. But I can't. And like some of you, I feel helpless. Being a professional athlete has given me a platform. And I have chosen to use it to amplify your voices and help the community. I will be silent no more.”

Over the last couple weeks I’ve talked to family and friends about what we can do to make a difference. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped out! It took all of us to make this happen and this is just the start! Full video in Link! https://t.co/jyR0ouR6na pic.twitter.com/15TFgSF4mN — Matt Dumba (@matt_dumba) June 18, 2020

The 25-year-old has partnered with the Lake Street Council to clean up Minneapolis in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in police custody last month to make sure small businesses and non-profits in the community get the help they need.

Not only will the first 1,000 donors receive a custom George Floyd tribute T-shirt, but everyone will be entered for a chance to win a pair of custom Air Jordan’s and Dumba will choose one donor at random from the United States and one from Canada to spend an afternoon with him on the ice and have dinner. Dumba said he’s also fighting for Canadians facing discrimination. More information is available at rebuildminnesota.com.

Since the season paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dumba has been particularly active in the community.

An ambassador for Athletes Committed to Educating Students (ACES), he donated to ACES families affected by COVID-19.

More recently, Dumba helped create the Hockey Diversity Alliance to eliminate racism and intolerance in hockey.

“I want to be a leader,” Dumba said last week. “So, I want to show those people that I’m willing to commit to that and commit to making a difference.”