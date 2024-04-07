SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning that led the San Francisco Giants over the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Sunday for their first series win this season.

San Diego led 2-0 before Chapman's RBI groundout in the sixth on a potential inning-inning, double-play grounder to Jake Cronenworth. The first baseman stepped on the base, then threw to second only for the ball to bounce off the glove of shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who had cut in front of the bag. That ended the Giants' 14-inning scoreless streak.

Wilmer Flores singled with one out in the eighth off Jhony Brito, Jorge Soler singled and Michael Conforto hit a run-scoring grounder. Confoto followed with an opposite-field single to right that scored Soler standing up.

Brito (0-2) allowed a pair of unearned runs in his second decision since San Diego acquired him from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto trade.

Camilo Doval allowed a two-out single to Jackson Merrill, then struck out Luis Campuasano for his first save after tying for the NL lead with 39 last year.

Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the first on a drive over Jung Hoo Lee and high off the center-field wall. Kim added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Ryan Walker (1-0) pitched a hitless inning in relief of Logan Webb, who allowed two runs in seven innings.

San Francisco drew 40,149 in its third straight sellout, matching its 2023 total.

UP NEXT

Giants: Giants: Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is expected to make his San Francisco debut Monday night after signing a $62 million, two-year deal on March 19. Snell missed all of spring training and didn't go on a rehab assignment. Manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Snell can go five innings and throw about 70 pitches. RHP Trevor Williams (1-0, 3.38 ERA) starts for the Nationals.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 2.30 ERA) is scheduled to face Chicago Cubs RHP Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in San Diego on Monday night.

