The Wild was wading into unfamiliar territory, sinking toward an upset.

Then the rookie made a splash that changed everything.

Matt Boldy scored his first career hat trick during a career-high four-point effort to help the Wild flip its poor start into a 7-4 comeback against the Red Wings on Monday in front of 18,098 at Xcel Energy Center for the team's sixth straight victory at home.

Overall, the Wild has won eight of its last nine games.

Boldy is the fourth Wild rookie to record a hat trick and first to register four points in a game.

He's up to 14 points in 13 games since making his NHL debut last month after a call-up from the minors. Already, the 20-year-old has the second-most points by a Wild rookie through his first 15 career games; Ryan Donato (15) is first.

This milestone game for Boldy came after the Wild stumbled into the first period.

Just 1 minute, 27 seconds after puck drop, Detroit's Dylan Larkin skated by a fallen Jordie Benn and dipped a backhand behind goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

One shot later, the Red Wings moved ahead 2-0 on a point shot by Gustav Lindstrom at 4:01.

But that's as far as the Wild would fall behind, with the team beginning soon beginning to climb back to equilibrium. And Boldy led the way.

He took a Kevin Fiala pass, turned to the inside and flung the puck top-shelf at 5:29 before registering his second of the game off a deflection on the power play at 8:04.

In the second, Kirill Kaprizov polished off the rally when he buried a give-and-go with Mats Zuccarello at 4:54 for his team-leading 21st goal and 23rd point over his last 15 games.

But the highlight of the night came with 1:47 to go in the period, when Boldy delivered the third hat trick of the season and 33rd in team history.

BOXSCORE: Wild 7, Detroit 4

Set up back on the power play, Boldy turned in a one-timer that bounced off the post and Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic's right skate before rolling into the net. A brief delay ensued to clean up all the hats that rained down on the ice in celebration of Boldy, who was beaming from the Wild bench.

On the Wild's next power play in the third period, Boldy went from scorer to playmaker when he sent the puck to Joel Eriksson Ek for a redirect at 8 minutes for Eriksson Ek's team-high ninth power play goal. Kaprizov also snagged an assist. Boldy's three points on the power play tied Kaprizov for the most in a game by a rookie.

Not only did the Wild power play, which has had limited opportunities of late, go 3-for-4, but Zuccarello assisted on three goals and captain Jared Spurgeon two.

The three assists are a season high for Zuccarello, which tied his career best for the 11th time. He has 24 points in his last 15 games, a span that includes a whopping nine multi-point efforts. Zuccarello's 32 assists overall are his most in a season since he had 37 in 2017-18, and he reached the 30-plus assist plateau for the sixth time in his 12-season NHL career.

As for Spurgeon, he surpassed Andrew Brunette for sixth place on the Wild's all-time scoring list at 322 points.

Kahkonen totaled 29 saves, with Detroit scoring twice more in the third period. The first came from Lucas Raymond at 9:43 of the third for the Red Wings' lone power play goal in six tries, and Sam Gagner cut the deficit to a goal with 1:46 remaining.

But Kaprizov nixed that rally with an empty netter at 19:11 before Ryan Hartman capped off the scoring with 15 seconds left against Nedeljkovic, who had 18 stops.