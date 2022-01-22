BOSTON — Sukhmail Mathon had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Boston University beat Lehigh 80-74 on Saturday.
Javante McCoy had 13 points for Boston University (13-8, 4-4 Patriot League) as did Jonas Harper. Walter Whyte had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jeameril Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (7-13, 5-3). Evan Taylor added 16 points as did Keith Higgins Jr had 16 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
