Masyn Winn homers, drives in 4 as Cardinals edge Cubs 8-7

ST. LOUIS — Masyn Winn homered, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-7 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, their seventh win their last eight games.
Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Steven Matz (4-2) went 1 1/3 innings of relief and Ryan Helsley earned his 15th save in 20 tries.
The Cubs lost their third straight, tying a season high.
Lars Nootbaar gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the second and Winn hit a two-run homer in the third.
Nolan Gorman sparked a four-run rally in the fourth with a 432-foot leadoff home run to tie it at 5-all. Winn gave the Cardinals the lead with a two run double and scored from second on Alec Burleson's sacrifice fly to deep center to make it 8-5.
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (7-5) allowed eight runs on eight hits.
Seiya Suzuki's three-run homer, a 404-foot shot that left his bat at 110.2 mph, capped a five-run third. It came immediately after Kyle Tucker's two-run single as the Cubs took a 5-2 lead.
Nico Hoerner's first homer run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth, cut the Cardinals lead to 8-7.