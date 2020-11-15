AUGUSTA, Ga. — The leaders are teeing off at Augusta National for the final round of the Masters.

Charl Schwartzel, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen are all two or three under on the first nine, so scoring does not seem to be particularly difficult right now.

The course is foggy, so the greens have maintained some moisture. Winds are expected to pick up later in the day, so we could have clear skies, faster greens and swirling winds by the time the leaders reach the back nine.

The question of the day, for me, is whether Justin Thomas can make enough of a push to make Dustin Johnson nervous.

But it's not always about the big names or players in their prime. Danny Willett and a given-up-on Sergio Garcia are two of the last four winners.

