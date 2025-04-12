Masters marker creates a buzz on social media from golf fans wishing they could take his place

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Michael McDermott became the envy of the golf world — again.
For the second time in three years, McDermott served as a non-competing marker at the Masters, this time playing alongside Tim Kim for 18 holes in the third round at Augusta National on Saturday.
When there's an odd number of players who make the cut at the Masters, the single player gets a playing partner — appointed by the club — to record his score. McDermott, the CEO of a financial services firm in Pennsylvania and a member at Augusta National, got the nod.
His rules were a little different than a regular Masters competitor.
He didn't record an official score, and his name couldn't be on the back of his caddie's coveralls like the tournament invitees.
And he's not allowed to speak to the media after his round.
But he did get to play 18 holes in the Masters, which had social media abuzz Saturday morning with many wishing they could trade places with him for the day. Some wanted to see his shots livestreamed and others joked they wanted sportsbooks to post his odds for the round.
McDermott isn't some weekend hacker.