Masters champion Rory McIlory and teammate Shane Lowry 6 back in Zurich Classic title defense

AVONDALE, La. — Rory McIlroy, playing for the first time since winning the Masters, teamed with Shane Lowry to shoot an 8-under 64 in better-play Thursday in the Zurich Classic, leaving the Irish defending champions six shots behind leaders Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Vetlo.
PGA Tour rookies Salinda and Velo opened with a tournament-record 58 in the tour's only team event. Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Holgaard were a shot back. The teams will play alternate shot Friday, better ball Saturday and alternate shot Sunday.
A large gallery gathered on the 10th tee at TPC of Louisiana before 8 a.m. to see McIlroy. Shaking off an early-week illness, he provided a few highlights after a relatively slow start.
''It was brilliant to see so many people out there on a Tuesday morning,'' McIlroy said. ''It's always nice to play in front of a supportive, enthusiastic crowed and looking forward to doing more of that over the next few days.''
Lowry carried the team early, birdieing three of the first holes after their back-nine start and adding another on the par-5 18th.
McIlroy's first birdie came on a nearly 20-foot putt on No. 1, which he celebrated with a light-hearted fist-pump.
McIlroy followed that with an eagle on the par-5 second hole, hitting a 6-iron from 204 yards to 5 feet to get to 8 under.
They added a birdie on the fourth but both pulled tee shots left in the water on No. 6 and both made bogey. McIlroy settled for birdie on the par-5 seventh after narrowly missing a 20-foot eagle putt.