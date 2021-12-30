Western Illinois (10-4, 1-1) vs. St. Thomas (MN) (7-7, 1-1)

Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Trenton Massner and Western Illinois will face Anders Nelson and St. Thomas (MN). The junior Massner has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Nelson, a senior, is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: St. Thomas (MN)'s Nelson has averaged 16.8 points while Ryan Lindberg has put up 9.6 points. For the Leathernecks, Massner has averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while Will Carius has put up 17.4 points.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 39.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 27 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: St. Thomas (MN) is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 7-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tommies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Leathernecks. St. Thomas (MN) has 56 assists on 90 field goals (62.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Western Illinois has assists on 16 of 81 field goals (19.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the nation. The St. Thomas (MN) defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com