CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple have been indicted on suspicion of casting ballots in New Hampshire despite living outside the state, according to prosecutors.
Massachusetts couple charged with casting ballots in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts couple have been indicted on suspicion of casting ballots in New Hampshire despite living outside the state, according to prosecutors.
By The Associated Press
The couple, ages 56 and 54, each face three felony counts of wrongful voting, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced last week.
According to the indictments, they voted multiple times in Concord despite being domiciled in Massachusetts.
Specifically, the two are alleged to have voted in the Nov, 3, 2020, general election; the Nov. 8, 2022, general election; and the Nov, 8, 2022, Concord School District election. They are believed to have lived in Ashland, Massachusetts, at the time of each of the elections.
A lawyer representing one of those indicted said he's submitted a plea of not guilty for his client and looks forward to working with the attorney general's office to better understand the facts and circumstances surrounding the charges.
The two are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack County Superior Court, according to Formella.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump returns to site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt for huge rally with Vance and Musk
Former President Donald Trump plans to return Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, setting aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — ''really an obligation,'' he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pennsylvania.