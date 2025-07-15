Massachusetts assisted-living blaze kills a musician, secretary, and veteran Army sharpshooter

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Gabriel House had seen better days.
The 100-unit assisted-living facility that burned Sunday night, killing nine people so far, opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture. Her granddaughter didn't like the assisted-living center, but 86-year-old Eleanor Willett wanted something that left her money to play the slots at a casino. She earned too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford a higher-priced assisted-living facility, Holly Mallowes told The Associated Press Tuesday.
''She said, ‘I don't need much, but a roof over my head and someplace to put my sewing machine,''' Mallowes said.
Willett was the oldest to die. Here's what we know so far about the victims.
Eleanor Willett
A Massachusetts native, Willett spent more than 20 years as a secretary and even worked briefly as a cocktail waitress, her granddaughter said.
Her home was always a base for everyone in her family, Mallowes said.
''My mom worked a lot and Grammy's was always a place we called home,'' said Mallowes, 45. ''We lived with her often. She was very strong. She outlived two husbands and raised five children. She was absolutely a joy.''