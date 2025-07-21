Mass vandalism and thefts from vehicles spread to more Minneapolis neighborhoods

The mass assaults on vehicles parked in Minneapolis have erupted anew in still more neighborhoods, following earlier acts of curbside vandalism and thievery several days ago in other Minneapolis neighborhoods.
More than a dozen vehicles parked along both sides of one Uptown block were targeted from late Sunday to early Monday as were others on several blocks in northeast Minneapolis, according to two owners.
It was early last week — Monday into Tuesday and again Tuesday into Wednesday — when dozens of vehicles in various Minneapolis neighborhoods had their windows smashed during back-to-back overnight sprees, police said. Many of the vehicles were burglarized.
Police have announced no arrests in connection with any of the incidents as of midday Monday.
Rachel Linnemann said her car had its driver’s-side window smashed while it was parked overnight outside her Uptown home in the 2900 block of James Avenue. Camping equipment was stolen.
After her boyfriend alerted her to the damage, Linnemann went outside about 6:15 a.m. Monday and saw she wasn’t alone.
“It looks like at least 15 cars” up and down both sides of the block between W. Lake Street and Lagoon Avenue were targeted, she said.
“I parked it last evening and walked my dog out there,” she said. “It was about 10:30, and it was fine.”