Minneapolis

Mass vandalism and thefts from vehicles spread to more Minneapolis neighborhoods

One car owner said other victims drove to work with their windows smashed in.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 4:51PM
This vehicle was one of many vandalized sometime between late Sunday and early Monday in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. (Provided by Rashel Linnemann)

The mass assaults on vehicles parked in Minneapolis have erupted anew in still more neighborhoods, following earlier acts of curbside vandalism and thievery several days ago in other Minneapolis neighborhoods.

More than a dozen vehicles parked along both sides of one Uptown block were targeted from late Sunday to early Monday as were others on several blocks in northeast Minneapolis, according to two owners.

It was early last week — Monday into Tuesday and again Tuesday into Wednesday — when dozens of vehicles in various Minneapolis neighborhoods had their windows smashed during back-to-back overnight sprees, police said. Many of the vehicles were burglarized.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with any of the incidents as of midday Monday.

Rachel Linnemann said her car had its driver’s-side window smashed while it was parked overnight outside her Uptown home in the 2900 block of James Avenue. Camping equipment was stolen.

After her boyfriend alerted her to the damage, Linnemann went outside about 6:15 a.m. Monday and saw she wasn’t alone.

“It looks like at least 15 cars” up and down both sides of the block between W. Lake Street and Lagoon Avenue were targeted, she said.

“I parked it last evening and walked my dog out there,” she said. “It was about 10:30, and it was fine.”

Linnemann, a special-education teacher in the Minneapolis school district, said she’s grateful she didn’t need to drive to work with school being out for the year.

“But everyone I saw [with windows bashed in], they had to go to work,” she said. “So, they just drove to work. I was very impressed.”

Linnemann, 30, said she moved to Uptown about four years ago and is not letting this crime send her out of the city.

“I love Minneapolis,” she said. “It’s just one of those things.”

More of the same occurred around the same time in a few residential blocks east of Central Avenue NE.

Jamie Williamson said the vehicle he owns and is driven by daughter Sierra Williamson was vandalized while parked near her home.

He said lightheartedly that “we’re gonna have to arm wrestle about” who’s going to pay for repairs.

Here are the locations where last week’s vandalism and burglaries occurred:

Loring Park, specifically near Clifton Place and Groveland Avenue; S. 13th Street and Harmon Place; W. 14th Street and Spruce Place; and La Salle Avenue and Spruce Place.

In Northeast, in the 1300 block of Industrial Boulevard; the 3300 block of NE. Broadway; the 600 block of 24th Avenue NE.; and near the intersections of Main Street and 12th Avenue NE., and 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue NE.

Police are asking that anyone whose vehicle was damaged or burglarized to call the city immediately at 911 or 311. Reports can also be made in person at precinct headquarters or online.

Police are also encouraging people to check their security or doorbell cameras for any video that captured the vandalism and provide the images to investigators.

How to combat these crimes

Police provide these tips to prevent vehicle damage and break-ins:

  • Report suspicious activity near vehicles to 911 immediately. Helpful information includes descriptions of suspicious individuals, if they were in vehicles and where they were last seen and heading.
    • Park in well-lit and busy areas.
      • Don’t leave keys in the vehicle.
        • Hide or take valuables out of the vehicle.
          Paul Walsh

          Reporter

          Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

