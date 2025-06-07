Mass in the past: Josh Hines-Allen and his Jaguars teammates slim down in hopes of turning up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Josh Hines-Allen tipped the scales like never before in 2024.
The seventh-year pro beefed up to 285 pounds at the behest of first-year (now former) Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, whose ''mass kicks ass'' motto was a mainstay during the offseason and in training camp.
It was catchy — and ultimately consequential.
Hines-Allen and several defensive teammates swelled past the point of stout, and it showed on the field. The Jaguars ranked 31st in the NFL in total defense last season, allowing nearly 390 yards a game. They gave up 26 points a game, tied for second-most in the league, and finished with the fewest takeaways (nine).
''Holding a little bit more weight kind of puts a little bit more wear and tear on the body,'' Hines-Allen said. ''It was a lot. Too much.''
Hines-Allen won't blame his performance — he totaled eight sacks after notching a career-high 17 1/2 in 2023 — on the extra pounds. But he suspects they were related.
''My body was not cooperating as much as I would want it to,'' Hines-Allen said. ''I take care of my body to the utmost, but it was a little bit different.''
Hines-Allen insists it won't happen again. Although he declined to disclose his current weight, he looks and feels leaner. And he's hardly alone.