ESTERO, Fla. — Coryon Mason registered 14 points as Abilene Christian topped Austin Peay 80-72 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Joe Pleasant added12 points for the Wildcats (2-0) and Reggie Miller and Kolton Kohl had 10 points each.
Terry Taylor had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Governors (2-1). Jordyn Adams added 14 points and Mike Peake had 12.
