Mason Bates' Met-bound opera 'Kavalier & Clay' based on Michael Chabon novel premieres in Indiana

''There's the world of World War II, where we see the Kavalier family picked off one by one,'' Bates said. ''It's a very dark musical space with a lot of drums and mandolins. Then the big band music of 1940s New York, a lot of swing, a lot of jazz. Then when they start to draw and they create art, we go into this electro-acoustic, techno-symphonic space.''