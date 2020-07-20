Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may soon be required to wear a mask while in the terminals and other airport facilities.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates the airport, will meet Monday afternoon to consider making face coverings mandatory. Currently, the airport strongly encourages passengers to wear face masks in public areas, both indoors and outdoors, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

With no federal guidance, most airports are allowed to set their own policies for masks. If MAC commissioners approve the measure, MSP would join several other major airports across the country that require passengers to wear masks, including Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Seattle, Detroit, San Francisco, Miami and Phoenix.

Most major U.S. airlines already require travelers to wear masks onboard flights.

In June, the airport launched its “Travel Confidently” program to help protect travelers and airport employees from the coronavirus. While the program did not require masks, the MAC began handing out care kits containing a five-pack of face masks, hand sanitizer and information card with tips for flying safely.

The airport also installed several hand sanitizing stations, put up signs and banners to encourage physical distancing, increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces and frequently-used areas such as restrooms, and began to use electrostatic disinfectant fogging overnight in public spaces of both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.