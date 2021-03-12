Instead of more than 16,000 people filling Target Center on Friday and Saturday to watch and cheer at the dance team state tournament, the next two days will look something like this:

On Friday morning, jazz teams from Lakeville South, Anoka, Centennial and Blaine will pull up to Edina High School. They will enter the gym, along with about 55 ticketed fans for each school.

The teams, adhering to 25-person pod limits owing to COVID-19, will each perform to their chosen music, in meticulously choreographed routines. As they perform, mask-wearing dancers, unable to impress judges with facial expressions, will seek projection and poise points through body presence and eye contact.

When all four teams are done, they will leave the school and, basically, go home to wait to find out how they did.

Two more foursomes of teams will complete the Class 3A tournament later in the morning, also with their select fans in attendance, before judges collect all of the team scores. Results will be announced via livestream coverage.

No grand assembly of the six finalist teams, lined up nervously on the arena floor after a day with two rounds of performances. No explosions of cheering and joy from teams and fans during the dramatic announcement of the third-, second- and finally first-place winners.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, above performing in the 2020 state meet, will try to repeat as jazz and high kick champions in Class 1A.

Then it's on to the Class 1A teams competing in the afternoon, followed by Class 2A in the evening.

On Saturday, the high kick competition will follow with 36 more teams across the three classes. Executing routines with fewer kicks required than in past years, many will showcase dancers doing more individual kicks than arm-in-arm connected ones, in yet another modification mindful of the pandemic.

When Eastview's dance team learned results of its section meet, team members were standing in the parking lot and found out via their phones, said coach Jenny Raiche, whose jazz and high kick teams will be competing at Edina.

Eastview's jazz team is in the second wave of teams Friday. On Saturday the Lightning's high kick team is in the final group.

"Chances are we'll be on the bus on the way home when results are announced,'' she said.

It's been that sort of season for dance teams, shut down the week that Gov. Tim Walz paused sports in November, then restarted Jan. 4 with masks required for all dancers. Crowds initially limited to 150 people were later raised to 250. But nothing close to the buzz of full gyms, packed with teams, fans and loud music.

"At first it all felt a little foreign,'' Raiche said. "It definitely felt quieter in there.''

After the virus hit the Lightning team in early November, team members stayed healthy once the season resumed, she said, leading to a chance for Eastview to defend titles in both competitions.

"We're just thrilled it's happening,'' she said.