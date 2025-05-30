Maryland's Wes Moore says he's not running for president but high-profile stops keep chatter alive

Most of the tax increases were imposed on high-income residents, including two new higher tax brackets for people who make more than $500,000 and a new 2% tax on capital gains for people with income over $350,000. The governor has said most Marylanders won't see a tax increase, and some will receive a modest tax cut. Still, Maryland Republicans have been pouncing on the tax increases — an issue sure to be raised often by the GOP's next nominee for governor.