Maryland's Wes Moore says he's not running for president but high-profile stops keep chatter alive

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, often mentioned among Democrats as a potential presidential candidate, has been saying for months that he isn't running for the White House in 2028.
That hasn't stopped persistent talk about his future political plans, especially when he continues to make appearances outside Maryland that raise his national profile. On Friday, he's traveling to speak at the Blue Palmetto Dinner in the early presidential primary state of South Carolina.
When asked about 2028, though, the governor is clear.
''I'm not running,'' Moore told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday. He also said, when asked, that he isn't trying to get his name in the conversation for a potential vice presidential candidacy, either.
The trip to South Carolina includes meetings with business prospects, Moore said.
''And people should get very used to me going all over the country bringing business back to Maryland, because that's exactly what I plan on doing as long as I'm the governor of the state,'' Moore said after a dedication in Annapolis for a memorial to former Rep. Parren Mitchell, the state's first Black congressman.
In the third year of his first term, Moore plans to run for reelection next year in heavily Democratic Maryland. He says being the state's governor during a challenging time has his full attention.
That includes working to navigate the difficulties of dramatic federal downsizing under the Trump administration, which poses an outsized economic impact on Maryland. The state is home to a large number of federal workers toiling in the shadow of the nation's capital — about 256,000 Marylanders received a federal W-2 in 2021, representing about 8% of taxpayers, according to an analysis by the state's comptroller.