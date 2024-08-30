Wires

Maryland's highest court orders redo of court hearing that freed Adnan Syed, whose case was focus of "Serial" podcast

Maryland's highest court orders redo of court hearing that freed Adnan Syed, whose case was focus of "Serial" podcast.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 30, 2024 at 2:33PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's highest court orders redo of court hearing that freed Adnan Syed, whose case was focus of "Serial" podcast.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

A top Brazilian judge orders suspension of social media giant X for refusing to name in-country legal representative

A top Brazilian judge orders suspension of social media giant X for refusing to name in-country legal representative.

Wires

Measures to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska have enough signatures to appear on November ballot, official says

Wires

Convicted killer Danilo Cavalcante pleads guilty to escape charges for 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania last year