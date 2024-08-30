Adnan Syed's murder conviction still stands in ‘Serial' case as court orders new hearing

The court weighed the extent to which victims can participate in hearings where a conviction could be vacated. The majority of judges concluded that, in an effort to remedy what they deemed an injustice to Syed, prosecutors and a lower court ''worked an injustice'' against Lee's brother. The court ruled that Young Lee was not treated with ''dignity, respect, and sensitivity,'' as required under Maryland law, because he wasn't given reasonable notice of the hearing that freed Syed.