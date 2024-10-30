Maryland voters embrace rare chance to help determine US Senate control

As early voting began on a breezy autumn day last week, Marylanders began sorting through a swirl of conflicting sentiment. On the Eastern Shore, a rural part of the state that is more conservative than Maryland's larger population centers, some Trump-loyal Republicans wrestled with their unease about Hogan, while others voted for him with enthusiasm. On the other side of the Chesapeake Bay, some Democrats in Annapolis weighed their fondness for Hogan against their fears of contributing to a Republican Senate majority.