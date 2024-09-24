Maryland sues the owner and manager of the ship that caused the Key Bridge collapse

''Hear me loud and clear. What happened in the early morning of March 26 should never have happened,'' Gov. Wes Moore said at a news conference. ''A bridge that was used by thousands of vehicles every single day should still be here right now. A key artery to the Port of Baltimore, which helped move billions of dollars of freight every single year, should still be here right now. And the six victims of the collapse should all be here right now.''