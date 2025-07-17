Maryland man charged with threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man was arrested Thursday on charges that he made threatening calls to the Georgia offices of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Seth Jason, 64, repeatedly threatened to assault and kill Greene and her family during several calls to her district offices in between October 2023 and January 2025, according to his four-count indictment. Jason also threatened Greene's staff members and their families, authorities said.
Jason worked for Voice of America and made threatening calls using phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at the news agency's headquarters in Washington, according to U.S. Capitol Police.
Jason, of Edgewater, Maryland, also volunteered as a reserve officer for the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland. The department said in a statement that Jason had served as a volunteer since 2016.
''Anne Arundel County Reserve Officers are unarmed and have no police authority. Mr. Jason is no longer affiliated with the Anne Arundel County Police Department,'' the statement said.
A lawyer for Jason did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
A grand jury indicted Jason on charges of influencing a federal official by threat, influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and anonymous telecommunications harassment.
Jason was expected to make his initial court appearance in Washington on Thursday.