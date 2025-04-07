Maryland lawmakers near the end of their session after a tough budget year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers were nearing the end of their legislative session Monday in a challenging budget year that was aggravated by uncertainties with the Trump administration's downsizing of the federal government on a state that relies heavily on federal jobs and contracts.
Democratic Gov. Wes Moore and lawmakers addressed a $3.3 billion deficit by making cuts throughout state government and raising taxes and fees.
Lawmakers also announced they were forming a panel to monitor federal actions and provide updates to legislators to prepare them to respond to decisions in the nation's capital 30 miles (48 kilometers) away.
''From public education, to health care, and our federal workforce, we have already witnessed how recent federal actions threaten the economic stability of our state," Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat, said. "We know these threats will continue after the General Assembly's 2025 legislative session adjourns.''
Moore also noted concerns about continuing challenges that the heavily Democratic state faces from actions taken by the Trump administration, from federal job cuts to tariffs.
The governor described the Maryland revenue increases as tax reform that spares the middle class and brings tax cuts for many, while asking more of high-income residents. He said the state budget reductions were ''the largest amount of cuts that you've seen in a Maryland state budget in 16 years.''
''We are continuing to deliver for the people of the state, particularly at a time when we're seeing so much chaos coming from Washington, D.C.,'' Moore told reporters Monday.
Senate President Bill Ferguson said that from the beginning of the session in January, ''the theme that really resonated the most was fear and uncertainty.''