Maryland Gov. Wes Moore vetoes slavery reparations study, citing need for 'the work itself'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday he will veto a measure to create a commission to study potential slavery reparations in the state, saying that while it was a difficult decision, the issue already has been studied and now is the time ''to focus on the work itself.''
Moore, a Democrat who is the state's first Black governor and the only Black governor currently serving, wrote in his veto letter that he applauded the legislature's work on the bill.
''But in light of the many important studies that have taken place on this issue over nearly three decades, now is the time to focus on the work itself: Narrowing the racial wealth gap, expanding homeownership, uplifting entrepreneurs of color, and closing the foundational disparities that lead to inequality — from food insecurity to education,'' Moore wrote.
The governor also noted in his veto letter that Black politicians have risen to the highest levels of government in the state in recent years. For example, U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks is the state's first Black U.S. senator. Maryland also has a Black attorney general, a Black state House speaker and a Black treasurer.
''We have moved in partnership with leaders across the state to uplift Black families and address racial disparities in our communities,'' Moore wrote. ''That is the context in which I've made this difficult decision. Because while I appreciate the work that went into this legislation, I strongly believe now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve.''
Reparations were a legislative priority
The bill was introduced in this year's legislative session as a top priority of the Legislative Black Caucus, which, with 66 members, is the largest Black caucus in the nation's state legislatures.
The caucus released a statement Friday night expressing deep disappointment in the governor's veto.