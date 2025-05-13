Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs bill to tap unused ACA insurance funds for abortion grant program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will become the first state to use money collected from a surcharge on insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act to fund a program to pay for abortions, regardless of a patient's insurance coverage, under a measure signed into law Tuesday by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.
The law will make about $25 million available when it takes effect July 1, because a $1 surcharge has been unused and growing over the last 15 years since the ACA took effect in 2010. It's estimated to make about $3 million available annually in future years.
''The lieutenant governor and I were very clear from Day 1 — that Maryland will always be a safe haven for abortion access,'' Moore said, highlighting the measure among SOME 170 bills signed at a ceremony.
The program will be paid for through the transfer of certain insurance premium funds collected by carriers that can only be used for abortion coverage in accordance with the ACA. Supporters say other states have access to a similar surplus of funds through their state exchange insurance systems.
''If programs like ours are duplicated across the country, we could help millions of Americans access essential abortion care — without relying on taxpayer dollars,'' said Del. Lesley Lopez, a Democrat from Maryland's Montgomery County, in the suburbs of the nation's capital.
Officials in New York and Illinois already have reached out to Maryland officials to learn more about the program, said Lopez, who sponsored the bill.
A dozen states require abortion coverage in ACA marketplace plans, according to KFF, a nonprofit that researches health care issues. They are California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.
''This money exists in every state that has abortion as a required type of care under their state's benefit exchanges," Lopez said. "It's basically all the blue states that mandated abortion be covered when the Affordable Care Act was starting to be implemented.''