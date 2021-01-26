No. 14 Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3) vs. Maryland (9-7, 3-6)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Maryland. Maryland has won three of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Wisconsin fell short in a 74-62 game at home to Ohio State in its last outing.

.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: D'Mitrik Trice has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Terps have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Maryland has an assist on 48 of 72 field goals (66.7 percent) across its past three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.8 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

