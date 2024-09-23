Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka's president

Dissanayake's coalition is led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, or People's Liberation Front, a Marxist party that waged two unsuccessful armed insurrections in the 1970s and 1980s to capture power through socialist revolution. After its defeat, the JVP entered democratic politics in 1994 and has been mostly in opposition since then. However, they have supported several previous presidents and been part of governments briefly.