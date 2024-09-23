COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka's president after election that rejected political old guard.
Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka's president after election that rejected political old guard
Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka's president after election that rejected political old guard.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 5:25AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Vatican says Pope Francis cancels his audiences because of a ``slight flu-like state'' days before a new trip
Vatican says Pope Francis cancels his audiences because of a ''slight flu-like state'' days before a new trip.